By Pedro da Costa and Leah Schnurr
| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Aug 26 The U.S. Federal
Reserve is considering a new approach to unconventional monetary
policy that would give it more leeway to tailor the scale of its
stimulus to changing economic winds.
While fresh measures are not assured and the timing of any
potential moves are still in question, some officials have said
any new bond buying, or quantitative easing, could be
open-ended, meaning it would not be bound by a fixed amount or
time frame.
"I am inclined to think that if the Fed decides on more QE
it would be of the open-ended variety," said Michael Feroli,
chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan and a former Fed economist.
Because it would have no set limit other than the supply of
Treasury or mortgage securities available, this method could
eventually lead to very aggressive action, particularly if it is
tied to an economic target - such as bringing the nation's 8.3
percent jobless rate down beneath, say, 7 percent.
But Feroli believes the Fed, still smarting from Republican
criticism of its $600 billion bond-buying spree last year,
probably wants to start small.
"A more plausible outcome would actually be more cautious
than past shock-and-awe QEs: most likely they commit to just
doing more QE until the next meeting or two, and then re-assess
after that without specifying stopping conditions," he said.
After spending $2.3 trillion on two rounds of bond
purchases, the Fed suggested in minutes of its August meeting
last week that more stimulus would be in the offing unless the
economy perked up quickly.
Open-ended bond buying could help officials avoid the
sticker shock of a large upfront commitment, potentially winning
over some reluctant inflation hawks on the policy committee and
shielding the Fed from political pushback ahead of the Nov. 6
presidential election.
Economists said it would give the Fed a more nimble method
of influencing the economy, but it could also add new intensity
to the institution's sometimes-controversial approach of keeping
long-term interest rates down through large-scale bond buying.
"The economy doesn't listen to fixed time dates, it has its
own ebb and flow," said Michael Gapen, senior U.S. economist at
Barclays Capital in New York.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard has
long backed the idea of using the central bank's balance sheet
as a meeting-to-meeting tool in the same way interest rates
worked before officials brought them down to zero in late 2008.
"Markets have this idea that, there's QE1 and QE2, so QE3
must be the same as those previous ones. It's not that clear to
me that this is the way this is going," Bullard told CNBC on
Thursday, explaining how his preferred approach might work.
"It would just be to do balance sheet policy as the exact
analogue of interest rate policy," he said.
The possibility appears more likely after the minutes showed
officials yearning for greater wiggle room.
"Many participants indicated that any new purchase program
should be sufficiently flexible to allow adjustments, as needed,
in response to economic developments or to changes in the
committee's assessment of the efficacy and costs of the
program," the minutes released on Wednesday said.
That reference raised the odds of an open-ended program to
60 percent, higher than the chances of the Fed doing traditional
quantitative easing, said Anthony Chan, chief economist at Chase
Wealth Management in New York.
An unlimited sum would eliminate the tricky question of how
much the Fed should spend. If the central bank overshoots, it
unnecessarily inflates its balance sheet, but if the amount of
purchases is too small, it runs the risk of not achieving its
goal of improving the economy.
"They get the best of all possible worlds," said Chan. "By
keeping it open-ended, you can't by definition disappoint the
market."
Others see it a bit differently. James Marple, economist at
TD Securities, thinks a constant reassessment on the Fed's part
could heighten volatility in the bond market, thereby lessening
the beneficial effects of the Fed's efforts to keep rates down.
OLIVE BRANCH OR ATTACK OF THE DOVES?
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, who is seen as a
bellwether policy centrist, told reporters on Tuesday an
open-ended stimulus is among the options being considered,
though he added that he had not made up his mind about whether
the likely benefits of more monetary support outweigh the
potential costs.
Other officials like John Williams, Charles Evans and Eric
Rosengren, the dovish presidents of, respectively, the San
Francisco, Chicago and Boston regional Fed banks, have also
voiced their support for such an approach. Fed Vice Chair Janet
Yellen would likely also be open to the idea.
The August minutes set a low bar for the Fed to act. Many
policymakers were inclined to take new easing measures "fairly
soon" barring "substantial and sustained" improvement in the
economic backdrop, they said. Still, a raft of better economic
data since the meeting have prompted some analysts to pare back
the chances of further Fed stimulus.
The fluidity of an open-ended approach could prove
particularly attractive as European leaders scramble to find the
right policy response to resolve their region's debt problems.
"If somehow the European Central Bank is more aggressive,
then I don't think it really takes a rocket scientist to figure
out that means the Federal Reserve has to be less aggressive,"
said Chan.
Nonetheless, open-ended QE would be a fairly radical move,
said Steve Wyatt, a professor of finance at Miami University's
Farmer School of Business. It would be akin to setting explicit
targets for bond yields, or even setting a target for the level
of prices that forces policymakers to make up for deviations
from their policy goal.
That means the central bank could effectively be willing to
tolerate a little bit higher inflation to jolt economic activity
enough to bring down unemployment, something Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke has repeatedly ruled out.
The Fed's only previous experience with such a policy of
rate-targeting, in the aftermath of World War II, suggests it
can be done. An academic study of the post-war period conducted
in the 1990s, however, finds the policy was employed for a
different purpose - to stabilize what had been highly volatile
interest rates rather than to jumpstart a persistently weak
recovery.
Bernanke, when he was a central bank board governor in 2003,
gave a now famous speech on the threat of deflation called
"Making sure it doesn't happen here" in which he backed
yield-targeting as a deflation-fighting tool.
"A more direct method, which I personally prefer, would be
for the Fed to begin announcing explicit ceilings for yields on
longer-maturity Treasury debt," he said.
For now, deflation does not appear to be a threat, though
inflation is sufficiently subdued to give central bankers
comfort as they consider more stimulus to lower unemployment.
A speech by Bernanke this coming Friday at the Fed's annual
gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, could offer some hints on
whether Bernanke will want to test his own theory.