* Confusion over plan for bond buying, other policy promises
* Little time left for Fed chairman to trim bond-buying
* Successor expected to take the reins in February
By Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke's shock announcement on Wednesday that the
U.S. central bank was not ready to pare back its stimulus
program could make it more difficult for his successor to
navigate the Fed's way out of its extraordinarily aggressive
policy.
Economists had expected Bernanke to follow through with the
rough chart he had drafted in June: trimming the Fed's
bond-buying program before year-end and ending it by mid-2014,
when he expected the unemployment rate to be around 7 percent.
On Wednesday, however, he said only that tapering the
purchases could "possibly" begin later this year and that there
was no "magic number" for unemployment to mark its end.
Delaying a reduction in the Fed's $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying will likely make only a small impact on the overall
size of Fed's balance sheet, now at $3.6 trillion and counting.
But it injects a huge amount of uncertainty into the equation,
and leaves Bernanke's successor without a useful roadmap.
"Part of the reason I thought the Fed was committing to some
type of tapering was because they wanted to set a course, to
make it more difficult for (Bernanke's) successor to deviate
from it," said Eric Stein, a portfolio manager for Eaton Vance.
He said the Fed now risked further misalignments between its
intentions and financial market expectations, particularly given
that a new chairman is expected to be at the helm by Feb. 1. "I
do think it will be harder because markets do misjudge."
Bernanke's second term atop the world's most influential
central bank ends in January and President Barack Obama has made
clear he is searching for a successor, with Fed Vice Chair Janet
Yellen now the front-runner for the job. An announcement could
come as soon as next week.
Even if Bernanke announces a reduction in the bond buying at
the next Fed meeting in October, he will likely be a weakened
"lame duck."
Whoever succeeds him will inherit both the massive balance
sheet and a series of policy promises that stretch ahead for
years. He or she will also need to contend with the
disappointing economic recovery and stubbornly high jobless rate
four-and-a-half years after the recession ended.
"It does leave a bigger job for the next chairman," said
Scott Anderson, an economist at Bank of the West in San
Francisco. "I think there's a good chance that the Fed hasn't
even started the taper when the new chairman comes in."
Of course, by standing pat this week, Bernanke has likely
also given the new chairman more leeway in charting a course for
a group of Fed policymakers that could include several new
members. Fed Governor Sarah Raskin has been nominated for a top
U.S. Treasury job and Elizabeth Duke stepped down last month.
Among the decisions ahead: when to start reducing asset
purchases, how quickly to wind them down, and whether to trim
purchases of Treasuries or mortgage-backed securities first. In
addition, the new chair importantly will need to assure markets
that cutting bond purchases does not mean the Fed is close to
raising interest rates.
To Randall Kroszner, who served under Bernanke on the Fed
Board during the financial crisis, the chairman actually did his
successor a favor by testing the market's reactions to potential
changes in the bond-buying program, first in May by raising the
prospect that a tapering of the purchases could come soon and
then again on Wednesday by holding off on any changes.
A selloff in U.S. Treasury bonds began in May and gained
momentum through the summer, with emerging-market currencies
following suit, as investors prepared for a lessening of the
Fed's stimulus. That all reversed abruptly on Wednesday.
"It really has made it much easier for whoever might become
chair on February 1," Kroszner said.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
Many investors thought the time was ripe for the beginning
of the end of aggressive Fed support for the economy.
The U.S. unemployment rate fell to a four-year low of 7.3
percent last month from 8.1 percent a year ago; the latest
reading on GDP growth was better than expected; and the
likelihood of U.S. military intervention in Syria has receded,
erasing another cloud of economic uncertainty.
But a sharp rise in interest rates - propelled by Bernanke's
own statement in May that the Fed hoped to pare bond-buying in
the "next few meetings" - cast doubt on the sustainability of
the economy's momentum, prompting the central bank to maintain
its current policy.
The unexpected decision pushed market expectations of a
first official rate hike into 2015, where most Fed officials
also see it. The central bank has kept short-term interest rates
near zero since December 2008.
Economists who thought they saw the writing on the wall for
a reduction in the bond purchases this month are now
reassessing; many at top Wall Street firms now predict the Fed
won't trim them until December, but a substantial minority have
not yet decided.
"We're quite surprised the Fed didn't take its opportunity
now to scale back its purchases," said Credit Suisse economist
Dana Saporta. The inaction, she said, "may complicate the
transition to the next chair in the sense that it leads to more
uncertainty among market participants."
Bernanke dismissed the idea he was leaving adrift the next
generation of policymakers on the Fed's Federal Open Market
Committee. "I don't think that we are complicating anything for
future FOMCs," he told reporters on Wednesday.
Others believe that the Fed's underlying commitment to
boosting employment and stabilizing inflation will mean broad
consistency even after the transition.
"Obviously, whoever the next chairman is has a tough job,
but I don't see a big departure from current policy," said Glenn
Hubbard, a former chairman of the White House Council of
Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush and now dean of
the Columbia University Graduate School of Business.
Now that Bernanke has left himself so little time to start
to winding down the bond buying, investors could start to pay
more attention to Yellen. She gives a high-profile speech in New
York on Oct. 1.
Several observers thought that the more dovish Fed that
emerged from Wednesday's meeting showed Bernanke's
employment-focused deputy was already taking a stronger hand in
shaping monetary policy. Earlier this year she urged the Fed to
put the goal of reducing unemployment at "center stage."