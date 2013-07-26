NEW YORK, July 26 Former U.S. Treasury Secretary
Lawrence Summers, a top contender for the leadership of the
Federal Reserve, has been a consultant to large financial
institutions, including Citigroup Inc, news that could
fuel questions about his suitability to head the central bank.
Summers has built a reputation as a brilliant economist and
a shrewd policymaker. But his roles with the financial firms
could give ammunition to critics who argue he has too cozy a
relationship with Wall Street to maintain the Fed's vaunted
independence.
The central bank plays a key role in guiding the world's
largest economy and has taken on new financial oversight
responsibilities following the worst U.S. financial crisis since
the Great Depression.
Summers was an important economic adviser to President
Barack Obama during his 2008 campaign and first term. After
heading the White House National Economic Council, he left the
administration in 2010 to pursue a private-sector career.
Summers, who has also been paid to write a column for
Reuters, burst back into public view this week as it emerged he
might be the leading candidate to become Fed chairman.
The development aroused criticism from some liberals, who
link Summers to deregulatory policies in the 1990s that many
feel set the stage for the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Before joining Obama's administration, Summers worked for
hedge fund D.E. Shaw. Since leaving the White House, he has been
a part-time adviser to venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.
Citigroup and Nasdaq confirmed to Reuters on Friday that he
had also done work for them. His Citigroup and Nasdaq employment
was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
A spokeswoman for Summers declined to comment.
Citigroup said it had engaged Summers to talk to
clients and staff about economic topics, but declined to say how
much it paid him.
"In addition to speaking at internal meetings, we engage Mr.
Summers for small private bank client and institutional client
meetings, where he provides insight on a broad range of topics
including the global and domestic economy," the financial
powerhouse said in a statement.
A spokesman for the Nasdaq, Robert Madden, confirmed that
Summers was an adviser to the exchange operator, but could not
say how long Summers has had that role, or how much he was paid.
A person with direct knowledge said Summers had been an
adviser to Nasdaq for "a number of years," but would not be more
specific. The person asked to remain anonymous because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
Speculation about Summers had reached sufficient volume on
Friday for the White House to tamp down expectations of an
announcement about the future of the Fed.
A senior White House official said no decision had been made
about what to do when the term of current Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke expires on Jan. 31. Bernanke is widely believed not to
want to stay on for a third four-year term.
No announcement is imminent and none is likely before
autumn, the official said.
Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen is considered another leading
candidate to head the central bank.