September 15, 2013
President Barack Obama
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
Washington, DC 20500
Dear Mr. President,
I am writing to withdraw my name from consideration to be
Chairman of the Federal Reserve.
It has been a privilege to work with you since the beginning of
your Administration as you led the nation through a severe
recession into a sustained economic recovery built on policies
to promote employment and strengthen the middle class.
This is a complex moment in our national life. I have
reluctantly concluded that any possible confirmation process for
me would be acrimonious and would not serve the interests of the
Federal Reserve, the Administration, or ultimately, the
interests of the nation's ongoing economic recovery.
I look forward to continuing to support your efforts to
strengthen our national economy by creating a broad based
prosperity and to reform our financial system so that no
President ever again faces what you and your economic team faced
upon taking office in 2009.
Sincerely yours,
Lawrence Summers
(Compiled by Jeff Mason; Editing by Stacey Joyce)