By Alister Bull and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Four Democrats on the Senate
Banking Committee are now expected to vote "no" if President
Barack Obama nominates former economics adviser Lawrence Summers
to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve, complicating one of
the most vital decisions of his second term.
Jon Tester on Friday became the latest member to publicly
announce his opposition, taking to three the number of senators
on the committee who are known to be against Summers, while a
fourth, Elizabeth Warren, is also expected to be a "no" vote.
"Senator Tester believes we need a consensus builder to lead
the Federal Reserve. He's concerned about Mr. Summers' history
of helping to deregulate financial markets," said Andrea
Helling, spokeswoman for the Montana Democrat.
Summers is widely thought to be Obama's preferred choice to
replace Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when his term ends in January.
The White House said on Friday that the president had not yet
made a decision.
Obama's impending decision on who should lead the U.S.
central bank has sparked a highly unusual and vitriolic public
debate over a position that in the past generated little
interest beyond Wall Street and academia.
Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen is also a candidate for the job.
Twenty Senate Democrats had already signed a letter urging
Obama to nominate Yellen, although Tester was not among them.
Yellen would be the first-ever woman to lead the U.S. central
bank, if nominated and confirmed.
Other Democrats are unhappy with Summers, who served as
Treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, because of his
backing for banking deregulation in the 1990s, which they blame
for sowing the seeds of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The financial crisis led to a massive taxpayer bailout of
Wall Street that continues to anger many ordinary Americans and
could be another issue for Summers. He has close ties to the
financial industry, where he is a highly paid consultant.
Tester implicitly nodded to Summers' closeness to Wall
Street, rather than Main Street, as another reason for not
wanting him to lead the Fed.
"The senator thinks it is vital to have a chair who
appreciates the important role small community lending
institutions play in financial markets," his office said.
VOTE COUNTING
Liberal opposition may make it harder for Obama to conclude
that he can nominate his former adviser at a time when he needs
their support on other difficult issues, including a deal to
raise the U.S. debt ceiling and to keep funding the government.
A vote on military action against Syria would also have
spread his political capital thinly with progressives in
Congress, but this was delayed earlier in the week.
Democratic defections on the Senate Banking Committee would
mean that if Obama does choose Summers for the top Fed job, he
would need support from Republican members to advance the
nomination for consideration by the full Senate.
Democrats have 12 seats on the banking panel. Republicans
have 10 seats.
Committee Democrat Sherrod Brown of Ohio has told Reuters he
would vote against Summers, and congressional aides have said
Oregon's Jeff Merkley would also oppose him.
Colleagues of Warren, a Democrat of Massachusetts, expect
her to vote against Summers if he is nominated, sources familiar
with the matter said. The sources said she has expressed
concerns about Summers to her colleagues and had raised them
with people in the White House. She has stayed silent out of
respect for Obama.
It is highly unusual for senators to announce which way they
are leaning before the president has formally announced his
pick. Normally, they wait until the vetting committee has a
chance to examine the candidate and then weigh in afterward.
Republicans have not said much publicly about Summers,
although the party's second-ranking member in the Senate, John
Cornyn, has announced he would not back him for the position,
and a few other Republicans have also expressed opposition.