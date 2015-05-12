BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
NEW YORK May 12 Total U.S. household debt edged only slightly higher in the first quarter to a total of $11.85 trillion as mortgages, by far the largest factor, flatlined, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The $24 billion rise in total debt was paltry compared to past gains. But it amounted to the third straight positive quarter, suggesting Americans remain relatively confident about the economic recovery.
The survey also logged improvements in measures of delinquencies, foreclosures and bankruptcies. Student loan balances rose by $32 billion to $1.19 trillion in the January-March period.
Mortgage balances stood at $8.17 trillion, while auto loans were up $13 billion at $968 billion. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.