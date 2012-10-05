* Chance of recession within six months seen at 25 percent
* Median forecast sees target rates at 1 pct at end 2015
By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
Oct 5 U.S. primary dealers on average expected
the Federal Reserve to hold off until the third quarter of 2015
before beginning to raise interest rates, according to a survey
that was conducted before the Fed's meeting last month and
released on Friday.
The 21 large financial institutions that do business
directly with the Fed had previously predicted rate hikes to
begin in the first quarter of 2015, according to the surveys
conducted before each Fed policy meeting by the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York.
The Fed announced last month that it intended to keep
interest rates on hold at their current ultra-low levels until
at least mid-2015. The Fed said it would not hike rates
immediately after an economic recovery begins.
The Fed at the close of its September policy meeting also
announced a third round of bond buying that it said it will
continue until the labor market improves "substantially."
The Fed has kept borrowing costs near zero since late 2008
after the financial crisis deepened.
The dealers in the September survey forecast that the
federal fund's target rates would stand at 1 percent at the end
of 2015, according to the median forecast.
Dealers surveyed last month put the chance of the U.S.
economy falling into a recession within six months at 25
percent, according to the median forecast.
The primary dealers were surveyed between Aug. 31 and Sept.
4 for the study.
The survey results are made public a day after the minutes
of the meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee are released, part of the Fed's campaign for greater
transparency.