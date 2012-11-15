NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. primary dealers on average
expect the Federal Reserve to wait until the third quarter of
2015 to raise interest rates, according to an October survey
conducted by the New York Federal Reserve Bank that was released
on Thursday.
Expectation are the same as they were in September when the
21 large financial institutions that do business directly with
the Fed pushed back their forecast for the start of interest
rate hikes to the third quarter of 2015 from the first quarter.
That was before the Fed announced later in September that it
intended to keep interest rates on hold at their current low
levels until at least mid-2015.
The current October survey was conducted before the widely
anticipated outcome of the Fed last policy meeting in October.
At the October meeting the U.S. central bank repeated its
vow to keep rates near zero until mid-2015 and its pledge to
keep supporting growth while the recovery strengthens.