NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. primary dealers held
steady on their expectations that the Federal Reserve would not
raise interest rates before the third quarter of 2015 as they
await more guidance on how it will replace stimulative measures
slated to expire in December.
The survey by the New York Fed showed there was no change in
interest rate expectations among 21 large financial institutions
that do business directly with the Fed. In September, the
dealers pushed back their forecast for the start of interest
rate hikes to the third quarter of 2015 from the first quarter.
The survey was taken ahead of the Fed's last policy meeting
in October, when the central bank repeated its vow to keep rates
near zero until mid-2015 and its pledge to keep supporting
growth while the recovery strengthens.
The Fed's last meeting of the year in December could be more
challenging for Fed watchers to predict as the Fed's stimulative
Operation Twist is set to end.
Under the program, the Fed began selling short-term
securities to buy $45 billion in longer-term debt every month to
push down long-term borrowing costs. The program is slated to
expire at year end.
The survey showed that the dealers expect the same $85
billion in overall monthly securities purchases (which include
Operation Twist and QE3) to continue in January.
A number of Federal Reserve officials in October also felt
the U.S. central bank would need to step up asset purchases in
2013 to make up for the expiration of Operation Twist, according
to minutes released on Wednesday.
The Fed has kept borrowing costs near zero since late 2008
after the financial crisis deepened.
Dealers surveyed last month put the chance of the U.S.
economy falling into a recession within six months at 25
percent, according to the median forecast. That was the same as
in the previous forecast.
The primary dealers were surveyed between Oct. 11 and Oct.
15 for the study.
The survey results are made public a day after the minutes
of the meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee are released, part of the Fed's campaign for greater
transparency.