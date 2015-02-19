NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. primary dealers saw a 20
percent chance that the Federal Reserve would be forced to cut
interest rates back down to near zero within two years of its
planned policy tightening, according to a New York Fed survey
done last month.
The regular survey, meant to help U.S. central bankers
prepare for their Jan. 27-28 policy-setting meeting, also found
that economists at the top banks still expect the Fed to raise
rates in June, based on the median response. A policy meeting
set for September was seen as the next likely timing for a
tightening.
If the Fed were to raise rates then retreat to near zero,
the dealers cited "adverse future shocks to the U.S. economy" as
the most likely reason. In the previous survey, dealers saw a 17
percent chance that the Fed would have to retreat to near-zero
rates two years after so-called liftoff.
The central bank has kept rates near zero since late 2008 to
combat the recession and boost the slow U.S. recovery. It
repeated in January it will be "patient" as it considers a rate
hike.
Dealers on average expected the Fed to drop its reference to
"patient" at a March 17-18 policy meeting, while "many" of the
respondents expected the move to result in tighter financial
conditions.
The dealers pointed to the first quarter of 2016 as the most
likely timing of the Fed starting to shrink its $4.5-trillion
balance sheet, which has swollen after years of aggressive
bond-buying.
