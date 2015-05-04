WASHINGTON May 4 Bank lending officers said
they expect more bad loans among companies in the energy sector,
and have begun taking steps to protect against the downturn
among oil and gas companies, according to a Fed survey released
on Monday.
The quarterly survey covered senior loan officers at 76 U.S.
banks and 23 branches of foreign banks. Overall, the loan
officers reported a slight easing of lending conditions in key
categories like commercial real estate, construction and land
development, and home mortgages.
The loan officials also reported stronger demand in the real
estate sector overall, both for commercial loans and for home
mortgages.
They reported little change in lending conditions for
business loans, with some banks saying they had tightened
standards because of issues like economic uncertainty, but a
similar number saying they had eased conditions because of
increased competition among banks for business lending.
The one exception was in the oil and gas industry.
"More than half of the banks who made loans to this sector
expected loan quality to deteriorate somewhat over the remainder
of 2015," the Fed survey said. However, the loans generally
accounted for less than 10 percent of business lending, and
banks reported they were already taking steps like
restructuring, curbing credit lines and tightening standards for
new loan applications.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)