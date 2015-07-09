NEW YORK, July 9 Most Wall Street banks expect
the U.S. Federal Reserve to only slowly stop topping up its
portfolio of assets next year, as opposed to halting
reinvestments all at once, according to a survey done by the New
York Fed.
It was the first time that the survey, done as U.S. central
bankers prepared for their June 16-17 policy-setting meeting and
published on Thursday, included the question about shrinking the
Fed's $4.5 trillion balance sheet.
More than half of the economists at so-called primary
dealers expected the Fed to phase out the reinvestments over
time. About a third of respondents expected reinvestments to be
halted all at once, while some 10-14 percent expected no change
to the Fed's current strategy of topping up bonds that mature.
The central bank aims to begin hiking interest rates later
this year. Sometime after it starts to tighten, it has said, it
"expects to cease or commence phasing out reinvestments" on the
Treasuries and mortgage-backed bonds it has purchased to boost
the economic recovery.
The survey found that dealers predicted the Fed would hike
rates modestly in September, and then start to shrink its
balance sheet in the first or second quarter of 2016, according
to the median response.
The Fed has not ruled out selling assets to shrink its
balance sheet, which was worth less than $1 trillion before the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)