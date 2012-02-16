NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. primary dealers on average saw the highest probability of the first U.S. interest rate increase in the first half of 2014, according to a January survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve.

Primary dealers saw the second quarter of 2014 as the median for the first rate increase since the central bank cut rates to near zero in December 2008, according to the survey.

The dealers expected 8.7 percent median U.S. unemployment for 2011, based on a fourth quarter to fourth quarter measure, then 8.5 percent for 2012 and 8.1 percent for 2013, according to the survey.

The government said earlier this month the unemployment rate was 8.3 percent.