NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. primary dealers on
average saw the highest probability of the first U.S. interest
rate increase in the first half of 2014, according to a January
survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve that was
released on Thursday.
Dealers placed almost as high a probability for the first
interest rate increase in the second half of 2014, while the
probability for such a rate increase before or after 2014
tapered off, according to the survey.
Primary dealers saw the second quarter of 2014 as the median
for the first rate increase since the central bank cut rates to
near zero in December 2008, according to the survey.
The dealers expected 8.7 percent median U.S. unemployment
for 2011, based on a fourth quarter to fourth quarter measure,
then 8.5 percent for 2012 and 8.1 percent for 2013, according to
the survey.
The government said earlier this month the unemployment rate
in January was 8.3 percent.
The survey was conducted before the Fed's Jan. 24-25 policy
meeting. At the close of its January meeting, the Fed said it
would likely keep interest rates at rock-bottom levels until at
least late 2014. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke after the meeting
expressed caution about recent improvements in the economy and
left the door open to further Fed bond buying to boost growth.
There are 21 primary dealers, which are the large financial
institutions that do business directly with the Fed to help
carry out monetary policy and distribute U.S. debt.
The January survey is only the second survey the Fed has
made public as part of an effort to increase its transparency.
However, the Fed withholds details as to the specific number of
dealers who responded in any particular way to each question.
The survey results are made public a day after Federal Open
Market Committee meeting minutes are released.