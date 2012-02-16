NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. primary dealers on average saw the highest probability of the first U.S. interest rate increase in the first half of 2014, according to a January survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve that was released on Thursday.

Dealers placed almost as high a probability for the first interest rate increase in the second half of 2014, while the probability for such a rate increase before or after 2014 tapered off, according to the survey.

Primary dealers saw the second quarter of 2014 as the median for the first rate increase since the central bank cut rates to near zero in December 2008, according to the survey.

The dealers expected 8.7 percent median U.S. unemployment for 2011, based on a fourth quarter to fourth quarter measure, then 8.5 percent for 2012 and 8.1 percent for 2013, according to the survey.

The government said earlier this month the unemployment rate in January was 8.3 percent.

The survey was conducted before the Fed's Jan. 24-25 policy meeting. At the close of its January meeting, the Fed said it would likely keep interest rates at rock-bottom levels until at least late 2014. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke after the meeting expressed caution about recent improvements in the economy and left the door open to further Fed bond buying to boost growth.

There are 21 primary dealers, which are the large financial institutions that do business directly with the Fed to help carry out monetary policy and distribute U.S. debt.

The January survey is only the second survey the Fed has made public as part of an effort to increase its transparency. However, the Fed withholds details as to the specific number of dealers who responded in any particular way to each question.

The survey results are made public a day after Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes are released.