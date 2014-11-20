BRIEF-Fly Leasing reprices, extends and upsizes 2012 term loan
* Says repriced, extended and upsized its 2012 term loan at par
Nov 20 Wall Street dealers expect the Federal Reserve to start raising U.S. interest rates next June, but so slowly that the rate would still be below 3 percent in the first half of 2017, they told the New York Fed in a survey released on Thursday.
The survey was conducted from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, just ahead of the Fed's month-end policy-setting meeting. September's survey had showed dealers expected a first rate rise between the second and third quarters of 2015, and for rates to rise at a slightly steeper pace, to hit 3 percent in the first half of 2017.
The Fed has kept benchmark rates near zero since December 2008.
The survey also showed dealers expressed concerns about a cap on the Fed's reverse repurchase facility, one of the new tools it will use to put a floor under rates when it starts to raise them.
The cap, set in September at $300 billion daily, could "compromise the facility's effectiveness in providing a floor under short-term interest rates," some dealers told the Fed. (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Says repriced, extended and upsized its 2012 term loan at par
* Alere Inc. Announces commencement of consent solicitations for alere inc.'s notes