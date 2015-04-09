April 9 U.S. primary dealers now expect the
Federal Reserve to begin raising rates in September, rather than
in June, according to the New York Fed's latest regular survey.
The survey, taken as U.S. central bankers prepared for their
March 17-18 policy-setting meeting and published Thursday, also
found that economists at the top banks see a receding chance
that the Fed will need to reverse course soon after it begins to
raise interest rates.
Dealers saw a 17 percent chance that short-term interest
rates would be back near zero within two years of the so-called
liftoff, according to their median response. That was down from
a 20 percent chance seen in the last survey, taken in January.
The central bank has kept rates near zero since late 2008 to
combat the recession and boost the slow U.S. recovery. It
removed in March a promise to be "patient" as it considers a
rate hike, a move Fed Chair Janet Yellen said meant the central
bank would decide on a meeting-by-meeting basis when to hike
rates, based on incoming economic data.
Fed officials recently have described chances of a June rate
hike as still possible, although receding based on weak economic
data.
A Reuters poll following the Fed's March decision also
showed dealers focusing on September as the most likely timing
of a first rate hike.
Most Fed officials expect a rate hike to take place in 2015.
(Graphic: here)
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)