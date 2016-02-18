Feb 18 The Federal Reserve's next policy move is
much more likely to be a rate hike than a rate cut, although
over the next two years a return to zero rates is a rising
possibility, according to a New York Fed survey of primary
dealers published on Thursday.
The regular survey, done last month before the Fed's Jan. 27
decision to keep interest rates on hold, found that primary
dealers see about a 75 percent chance that the Fed's next policy
move will be to increase that rate, with just over half
expecting that rate hike to take place at the Fed's March
meeting.
The 22 primary dealers, or those that do direct trading with
the Fed, saw about an 8 percent chance that the Fed's next move
would be a rate cut and put the chances of no rate move at all
in 2017 at about 17 percent.
The survey showed economists assigned a 14 percent chance of
the U.S. falling into recession in the next six months and
thought there was about a one in four chance that U.S. interest
rates would be back at zero at some point over the next two
years.
Both of those probabilities were at the highest level in at
least a year, based on a review of prior surveys.
(Reporting Ann Saphir; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)