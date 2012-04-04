NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. primary dealers on average saw the highest probability of the first U.S. interest rate increase in the second half of 2014, according to a March survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve.

Primary dealers saw the third quarter of 2014 as the median for the first rate increase since the central bank cut rates to near zero in December 2008, according to the survey.

The dealers expected 8 percent median U.S. unemployment for 2012, based on a fourth quarter to fourth quarter measure, then 7.6 percent for 2013 and 7 percent for 2014, according to the survey.

The government said last month the unemployment rate was 8.3 percent in February. The U.S. Labor Department will release the unemployment report for March on Friday.