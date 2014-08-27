For China's Big Five banks, margins slide, but hopes rise on bad debts
* Bad loan ratios improve (Combines Q1 results of top 5 listed banks)
WASHINGTON Aug 27 The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will hold an open meeting to discuss a final rulemaking to implement bank related regulations pertaining to liquidity ratios and margin requirements for non-cleared swaps.
The Fed said the meeting will take place on Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT).
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Bad loan ratios improve (Combines Q1 results of top 5 listed banks)
BERN, April 28 Shareholders mounted an unsuccessful revolt against the Swiss National Bank on Friday for a higher payout from the central bank whose massive currency interventions helped it post a 24.5 billion Swiss franc ($24.64 billion) profit in 2016.