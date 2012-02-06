Feb 6 When Federal Reserve officials
gathered in late 2006 to talk about setting an inflation target,
most favored the idea but worried Democrats in Congress would
cry foul.
However, when the U.S. central bank finally laid out a
target last month, there was nary a peep from Democrats, who in
years past had argued an explicit numerical inflation goal would
lessen the Fed's focus on employment growth.
Indeed, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke testified before
Congress last week, the biggest critic was Paul Ryan, a
Republican congressman who suggested a long-term target would
tempt the Fed to go soft on prices in the near term.
The lack of political fireworks may have been due to some
deft lobbying by Bernanke, as well as a feeling the target would
not bring a sea change in how the Fed operates - a view
widespread in financial markets.
"The chairman consulted personally and very broadly with key
members of Congress on both sides of the aisle," Dallas Federal
Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told reporters on
Thursday. "I'm not at liberty to tell you what each one said.
But he did this himself, a very broad range on consultations."
A Fed spokeswoman declined to provide details.
Whatever the reason, the quiet was notable, given the hand
wringing within the Fed just a few years ago about the potential
for political blowback. The Fed is charged by Congress to pursue
both price stability and full employment.
"It's extremely important that we not be considered what
(Bank of England Governor) Mervyn King has artfully called
'inflation nutters'," then Fed Governor Frederic Mishkin warned
at a policy gathering in October 2006. "We do need to consider
the likely interaction with the Congress as we set a target for
one of our goals but not another."
Fisher at the time was blunter: "We have to be careful of
the risk that either you then have them say, 'That's fine, but
tell me what your employment target is because you have a dual
mandate,' or you end up negotiating an inflation target higher
than you want it to be."
To the No. 2 official at the Atlanta Fed, Patrick Barron,
the political risks were enough to put him off the idea
altogether. "I think to do so would simply lure them into a
fight that I wouldn't want to take on at this time," he said,
according to the meeting transcript released last month.
Lobbying aside, the path to adopting an inflation target of
2 percent was smoothed by the Fed's clear efforts to keep an
aggressively stimulative monetary policy in place.
Even as it announced its new inflation goal, the central
bank vowed to keep interest rates exceptionally low for nearly
three more years, and said that its new, stronger anchor for
inflation expectations could give it more leeway to take
measures to boost jobs.
"The action was taken in the context of extending the
potential period for near-zero interest rates, an easing action,
so it wasn't associated with a new emphasis on containing
inflation at the expense of unemployment," former Fed Vice
Chairman Donald Kohn said.
'TERRIBLE MISTAKE'
In academia, Bernanke had been in the vanguard of inflation
targeting proponents, and during his first nomination hearing
for the Fed chairmanship, he laid the case at Congress' feet.
A target "could have several advantages, including further
reducing public uncertainty about monetary policy and anchoring
long-term inflation expectations even more effectively," he
said.
Some Democrats were openly hostile to the idea. In 2007,
Barney Frank, the powerful chairman of the House Financial
Services Committee, said it would be a "terrible mistake" that
could take the Fed's eye off its full employment goal. Frank did
not reply to a request for comment for this article.
But in adopting a target, the Fed went to pains to explain
it was equally concerned with jobs. And with inflation slowing
and the Fed keeping its foot on the monetary accelerator,
Democrats may have few bones to pick.
"There is no point in starting a fight with the Fed when you
agree with them on the appropriate course of policy," said
JPMorgan chief economist Michael Feroli.
Back in October 2006, that was not the case. The Fed was
worried about rising inflation and, while it held policy steady,
Bernanke urged officials to continue with "verbal tightening."
As he wrapped up the discussion of inflation targeting,
Bernanke made clear his concerns over how an explicit price
stability goal might be greeted politically.
"Whatever we say here, we have to persuade the Congress and
the public that we will look at both parts of the mandate and
that we will not reduce out interest in employment and output,"
he said.