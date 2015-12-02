WASHINGTON Dec 2 Federal banking agencies are
looking at many of smaller banks' concerns, including
simplifying capital rules for community banks, said Federal
Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo on Wednesday.
In prepared remarks for an outreach meeting Tarullo did not
comment on the outlook for the U.S. economy or monetary policy.
In an ongoing review smaller banks have asked for a change
regarding the application of Basel III capital requirements,
saying the compliance burden is disproportionate to the benefit
and the cost of fulfilling record-keeping and reporting
requirements is too high, according to Tarullo.
"I believe that it is possible to develop a simpler set of
capital requirements for smaller banks that will be consistent
both with the safety and sounds aims of prudential regulation,"
he said.
He also said federal banking agencies are looking into
concerns about asset thresholds used to determine the
examination method for banks of different sizes and about making
procedural changes to lower costs.
