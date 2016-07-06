WASHINGTON, July 6 U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Wednesday that world financial markets are well prepared for the impact of Brexit and that they are behaving well.

"None of us really knows the magnitude and I doubt there will be a moment when people say Brexit is done. It will be something that attenuates over time," he said at a Wall Street Journal event in Washington. (Reporting By Howard Schneider and Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)