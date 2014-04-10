WASHINGTON, April 9 The U.S. economic recovery looks "reasonably well grounded" as it progresses, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday, adding that easy monetary policies have helped it along.

Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, who rarely speaks out about policy, told a dinner forum that while the pace of the recovery from recession has been less than desired, the monetary stimulus has had "demonstrable" positive effects on rate-sensitive sectors such as housing and automobiles. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Eric Walsh)