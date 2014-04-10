WASHINGTON, April 9 The U.S. economic recovery
looks "reasonably well grounded" as it progresses, a top Federal
Reserve official said on Wednesday, adding that easy monetary
policies have helped it along.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, who rarely speaks out about
policy, told a dinner forum that while the pace of the recovery
from recession has been less than desired, the monetary stimulus
has had "demonstrable" positive effects on rate-sensitive
sectors such as housing and automobiles.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Eric Walsh)