Oct 13 Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo
on Tuesday said the Fed should not hike interest rates this
year, in comments that point to sharp divisions within the U.S.
central bank over America's readiness for higher rates.
Tarullo, who rarely comments in public on monetary policy,
is the second Fed governor this week to urge caution on the
timing of rate hikes.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen and Vice Chair Stanley Fischer have
recently said they support raising rates this year, but an
increasingly vocal group of policymakers warn a global economic
chill could weigh heavily on the U.S. economy.
"Given where I think the economy would go, I wouldn't expect
it would be appropriate to raise rates," Tarullo said when asked
in an interview with broadcaster CNBC if rates should rise this
year.
Inflation in the United States has been persistently below
the Fed's 2 percent target since the 2007-09 recession and
policymakers worry this leaves the economy especially vulnerable
to economic shocks, such as a potentially sharp slowdown in
China.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Monday said the Fed should
hold off on rate hikes until it is clear that trouble in China
and other international risks will not push the U.S. recovery
off course.
Tarullo said inflation has not rebounded as one would expect
given the recent fall in the U.S. jobless rate and that there
were disinflationary pressures in the global economy, so it was
unclear when price increases might accelerate.
"A premature rise might be harder to deal with than waiting
a little bit longer," he said.
Tarullo, who is the Fed's point person for financial
regulation, said policymakers should "really look for some
tangible evidence of, for example, pickups in wages or inflation
that allow us to make informed decisions based on the evidence."
