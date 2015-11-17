WASHINGTON Nov 17 The United States is in a
"grace period" of lowered financial risk but should address the
potential for increased problems to develop in the financial
system's non-bank sector, Federal Reserve Governor Daniel
Tarullo said on Tuesday.
Tarullo said the "shadow" banking sector is too diverse and
in many cases helpful to put under the same sort of blanket
regulations banks face on things like the capital and liquidity
they are required to maintain.
"The optimal regulatory response would surely not be one
that treats all asset managers as quasi-banks that need to have
capital and similar bank regulatory constraints," Tarullo said,
singling out pension funds and insurance companies as firms that
may be involved in specific activities that need more regulation
but should not be treated the same as banks. "An emphasis on
actual risks can lead to the conclusion that some non-bank
financial entities or activities do not pose material threats to
financial stability at all."
Tarullo spoke at a Brookings Institution event on financial
stability and said he felt the financial system "as a whole is
obviously safer."
But that could change as companies and new market
participants take advantage of gaps in regulation. As a result
regulators should look for ways to regulate risky activities,
such as requiring those who borrow money to buy securities to
post a minimum amount as a "haircut" that would lower the risk
of market stress causing broad problems to lenders.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)