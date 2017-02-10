WASHINGTON Feb 10 Federal Reserve Governor
Daniel Tarullo will resign from the U.S. central bank where he
helped lead financial regulation, creating further room for
President Donald Trump to reshape the Fed's policymaking staff.
Tarullo, who had served at the Fed since 2009 and helped
shape its response to a financial crisis and deep recession,
said in a letter to Trump on Friday he would leave the central
bank "on or around April 5."
The Fed released the letter along with a comment by Fed
Chair Janet Yellen who cited Tarullo's work crafting a new
regulatory framework and his "invaluable" contributions to Fed
policymaking.
Besides crafting regulation, Tarullo also is a voter on
interest rate policy.
"It has been a great privilege to work with former Chairman
Bernanke and Chair Yellen during such a challenging period,"
Tarullo said in the letter.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)