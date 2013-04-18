WASHINGTON, April 18 Federal Reserve Board
Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Thursday that U.S. banks were in
better shape now than prior to the financial crisis, but he
remained worried by the vulnerability of the very big firms to
reliance on fickle market liquidity.
"My concern in particular is the intersection of 'too big to
fail' with very large institutions, with very large wholesale
funding markets that are subject to runs, and eventually then to
liquidity freezes," he told Bloomberg Television in an
interview.
New financial rules being policed by the Fed and other
regulators have imposed tougher capital and liquidity standards
to prevent a re-run of the crisis that led to the collapse of
investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008. The Fed now conducts
annual stress tests to make sure big banks are in good health.
Asked why Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase
were instructed last month by the Fed to fix flaws in how they
determine capital payouts to shareholders, but their plans for
share buy-back's and dividends were still approved, Tarullo said
the issues of concern had not been fundamental.
"With respect to Goldman and JP Morgan, we saw some issues
which we thought were serious enough to require changes in the
near-term, but which did not go to the fundaments of the capital
plan," he said.
The review was conducted under the second phase of the Fed's
annual stress tests of the 18 largest U.S. banks,
As a governor on the Fed Board in Washington, Tarullo is a
point person for financial regulation, but also votes at every
policy-setting meeting of the U.S. central bank.
Recent minutes of their last gathering, on March 19-20,
revealed that some of his colleagues favored tapering bond
purchases in coming months.
But Tarullo signaled he was anxious to avoid a premature
exit from the asset buying program, currently running at an $85
billion monthly pace, following disappointing payroll data last
month.
"The March numbers...give some pause. But we're going to
have to wait to see if that is the anomaly or whether the
several preceding months of better growth were the anomaly."
The previous several monthly U.S. job reports had been
better than expected, and the slump in March fanned speculation
the U.S. economy might suffer another 'spring swoon' following
similar setbacks in the last three years.