WASHINGTON, Sept 26 The Federal Reserve will
seek significantly more capital from the largest U.S. banks and
give some relief to smaller banks as it considers reforms to its
annual 'stress test,' Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo said on
Monday.
The reforms will include a new capital 'buffer' to better
protect the financial system from a shock at the nation's
largest lenders like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells
Fargo.
"In pulling this package of modifications together, we have
consciously shaped them in accordance with the principle that
financial regulation should be progressively more stringent for
firms of greater importance," Tarullo said in prepared remarks
for a speech at Yale University.
The plan would exempt some regional banks from scrutiny
under the annual stress test, limiting the review to a
'quantitative' review of its systems.
More details of the capital plan will be offered next year,
Tarullo said. The proposal will not impact the 2017 stress test,
he said.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Paul Simao)