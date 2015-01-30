WASHINGTON Jan 30 The Federal Reserve plans to
issue a rule proposal aimed at applying minimum margin
requirements for certain forms of securities financing deals, in
a move aimed at reining in shadow banking activities, a top Fed
official said on Friday.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, the central bank's chief
overseer of its bank regulation, said the rule would apply to
the United States a rule issued by the Financial Stability Board
(FSB), a global group of regulators, last year.
Tarullo said the FSB's rule should be applied to all major
financial markets given how these financing transactions move
across borders. Fed officials have previously said that the
shadow banking industry - which consists of mostly hedge funds
and other types of non-bank lenders - pose a risk to financial
stability.
"We will welcome comments on this proposal when, as I
expect, the Federal Reserve issues a notice of proposed
rulemaking to implement it domestically, probably by using the
Federal Reserve's authority under the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 to supplement our prudential regulatory authorities,"
Tarullo said at an event sponsored by the U.S. Office of
Financial Research and the government's financial stability
council.
Tarullo did not comment on monetary policy or the economy.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Douwe Miedema; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)