By Michael Flaherty and Douwe Miedema
NEW YORK, June 4 Financial regulators are paying
close attention to liquidity concerns surfacing across the U.S.
bond market, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, the U.S. central bank's top
financial regulation official, said that while bond liquidity is
a concern, the behavior of the market is not yet showing
significant fluctuations in pricing.
Tarullo was among several speakers at an Institute for
International Finance summit who addressed the issue of a plunge
in broker-dealer bond inventories and the impact this could have
in times of financial stress.
Prior to Tarullo, Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock,
voiced similar worries but held a more sanguine view.
"We do have a big reduction of liquidity in the bond
market," Fink said during an earlier panel at the summit, adding
that such a drop should not be a surprise.
Fink, who runs the world's largest money manager, said that
if the financial industry fails to move more capital market
activity to transparent exchanges, the next crisis will
"probably be oriented to lack of liquidity."
"You could have the potential for frozen markets, because of
no buffers," Fink said. "I don't think it will happen but these
are the issues I worry about."
Tarullo and Fink have been joined lately by other financial
regulators and industry professionals discussing bond market
liquidity. Fed officials have pointed to the potential trouble
set up by a surge of fixed income assets and corporate debt
issuance, coupled with lower bond inventories held by banks,
which could result in greater volatility, wider prices and a
liquidity crunch, in the face of stress in the market.
SLOWER QUARTER
Turning from bonds to bank regulation, Tarullo said not to
expect many changes to an upcoming global plan and set of rules
to make financial institutions more resilient in withstanding a
financial crisis.
Tarullo, as the Fed's top bank regulator, rarely speaks
about monetary policy but he addressed the uncertain economic
outlook on Thursday.
Economic data so far in the second quarter fail to show the
kind of U.S. recovery that was evident in the data last year in
the same period, he said, echoing a view shared by his fellow
board members. Tarullo said transitory factors contributed to
the negative first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product growth
reading, but that it remains to be seen if that weakness fades
or persists.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Douwe Miedema; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)