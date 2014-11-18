NEW YORK Nov 18 The Federal Reserve awarded
$316.020 billion of seven-day term deposits to banks, a record
amount, at a test auction held on Monday, it said in a statement
on Tuesday.
The U.S. central bank allotted them to 85 banks which will
receive an interest rate of 0.28 percent.
This was higher than the $307.723 billion in deposits
awarded a week earlier to 80 banks which received an interest
rate of 0.27 percent.
The Fed has ramped up testing of its term deposit facility
after the 2008 financial crisis to help policymakers drain cash
from the banking system when they decide to tighten monetary
policy.
On Sept. 4, the Fed said it plans to conduct a series of
eight seven-day TDF operations starting in October. These tests
will have an early withdrawal feature in which banks can enter
the TDF and pull the money out before the maturity date if they
pay a charge.
In the first four operations, there was a $20 billion cap
per bank and the interest rate paid on the deposit was set at
0.26 percent. The next four operations, the interest rate paid
will rise "in small steps" but it will not go above 0.30
percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)