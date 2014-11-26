NEW YORK Nov 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve will offer seven-day term deposits at an interest rate of 0.30 percent to banks at a test auction on Monday, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Monday, the U.S. central bank awarded a record $334.714 billion in term deposits to 90 banks at an interest rate of 0.29 percent.

The Fed has ramped up testing of its term deposit facility (TDF) since the 2007-09 financial crisis to help policymakers drain cash from the banking system when they decide to tighten monetary policy.

On Sept. 4, the Fed said it plans to conduct a series of eight seven-day TDF operations starting in October. These tests will have an early withdrawal feature in which banks can enter the TDF and pull the money out before the maturity date if they pay a penalty rate of 0.7500 percent.

In the first four operations, there is a $20 billion cap per bank and the interest rate paid on the deposit is set at 0.26 percent. In the next four operations, the interest rate paid will rise slowly but it will not go above 0.30 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)