WASHINGTON Feb 7 Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke on Tuesday renewed a pledge to prevent Europe's
financial crisis from damaging the U.S. economy in testimony
before Congress that mirrored remarks he made last week.
"We are in frequent contact with European authorities, and
we will continue to monitor the situation closely and take every
available step to protect the U.S. financial system and the
economy," Bernanke said in remarks prepared for delivery to the
Senate Budget Committee.
The Fed chairman maintained a cautious tone on the U.S.
outlook and did not refer to surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data
released on Friday.
"We still have a long way to go before the labor market can
be said to be operating normally," he said, employing language
identical to remarks delivered on Thursday before the House
budget panel.