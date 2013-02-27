NEW YORK Feb 27 A top Federal Reserve official
who has fought the U.S. central bank's efforts to push down
borrowing costs on Wednesday suggested his home state should
take advantage of historically low interest rates to borrow for
the next 100 years.
"Might it make sense for Texas to issue ultra-long bonds at
currently prevailing ultra-low rates to finance the state's
longer-term infrastructure needs?" Dallas Fed President Richard
Fisher said in remarks prepared for delivery at Columbia
University. "I have in mind a Texas Century Bond....If ever
there were a window for such an issuance, it surely would be
now."
Fisher is among the Fed's most vocal opponents of the
central bank's latest round of quantitative easing, warning that
the bond buying will do little to boost job creation and could
in fact slow the recovery.
But his discomfort with super-easy monetary policy has not
stopped him from thinking that his own state might do well to
exploit it.
Mexico, Coca Cola and the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology are among a handful borrowers that have issued
century bonds in recent years in a bid to capitalize on low
rates.
"The public benefit would come from saving on interest
payments that will inevitably rise over time from their
unprecedented low levels - certainly sometime in the next 100
years - meanwhile financing highways, water projects,
universities and the like that will be needed to continue
serving the state's growing population and expanding economy,"
Fisher said.