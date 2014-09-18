* Mechanical problems seen with diminished repo facility
* Central bank unveiled longer-term 'normalization' plan
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Sept 18 No sooner did the Federal
Reserve reveal its plan for eventually tightening U.S. monetary
policy than many on Wall Street flagged problems with the
mechanics of the strategy, and said more adjustments would have
to come.
Some market participants worried that a new limit on the
Fed's reverse repurchase facility would hurt efforts to raise
interest rates as quarters draw to an end when investors
typically hunt for collateral. Others predicted the
controversial tool would ultimately play a bigger role than the
U.S. central bank let on.
In reverse repos, the Fed offers Treasury securities as
collateral in exchange for cash from banks, large money market
mutual funds and others, temporarily draining cash from the
financial system.
On Wednesday, the Fed surprised many by updating its policy
"normalization" plan, meant to help the public understand
exactly how it will raise rates from near zero when the time
comes. The process will be unusually tricky given the tremendous
amount of liquidity the central bank has pumped into financial
markets to try to spur a stronger economic recovery.
The Fed also issued a policy statement at the close of a
two-day meeting that suggested the first rate hike wasn't due
until around the middle of next year.
According to the plan, the overnight repo facility, or RRP,
would only be "supplementary," used "as needed" to serve as an
effective floor under the main federal funds rate, and later
shuttered.
At the same time, the Fed tripled the amount that each bank
or fund could lend into the facility during its current testing
and applied an overall $300-billion cap, less than the $340
billion in demand RRP faced at the quarter-end on June 30.
The new cap on what had been an unlimited facility raised
fears that once the tightening cycle begins, and demand rises,
financial markets could face unusual volatility on days that
firms scramble for short-term collateral.
The Fed's policy-setting committee "will ultimately hold its
nose and expand its RRP operations ... to a trillion dollars or
more if that proves to be necessary to maintain a firm floor
under rates," predicted Lou Crandall, chief economist at
Wrightson ICAP LLC.
The central bank seems to be "downplaying the idea that the
RRP facility might someday become the centerpiece of the Fed's
operating procedures," he said.
The new limits are effective Sept. 22, and analysts said
volatility could erupt eight days later when the quarter draws
to a close. Some noted that the Fed aims to gather information
on how participants will react on Sept. 30.
For a year, the central bank has been testing the facility
as a way to control short-term rates by draining the trillions
of dollars in reserves it has created fighting the deep
recession. It has seen strong demand from bidders. But Fed
policymakers grew concerned that over-reliance on repos could
encourage runs on some funds deemed risky in times of market
stress, and wanted to limit use of the facility.
"The new operating system has sacrificed control in favor of
minimizing the Fed's presence in the repo market for fear a
large presence may cause distortions," said William Lee, head of
North America economics at Citigroup, adding the decision "may
be a mistake."
The Fed, however, left itself much wiggle room. The new repo
limits can be changed or dropped; no date was set for
termination of the facility; and the central bank said it is
"prepared to adjust the details" of its normalization plan based
on economic or financial developments.
The Fed aims to use the repo rate as a floor when it raises
the overnight federal funds rate to a higher target range, say
between 0.25 and 0.50 percent. A rate the Fed pays banks on
their excess reserves would serve as the ceiling and, according
to the plan, be the primary tool to tighten policy.
Given the desire to limit use of repos, Fed Chair Janet
Yellen acknowledged on Wednesday that the key fed funds rate
"may vary within the target range and could even move outside of
that range on occasion, but such movements should have no
material effect on financial conditions or the broader economy."
Once demand at the facility exceeds $300 billion, an auction
will determine the repo rate, not the central bank. In this
case, investors would look beyond the Fed to other sources for
funding, and the market-based rate would decline.
"In effect, this could mean a soggy or softer floor for the
(fed funds) corridor," Millan Mulraine, deputy head of U.S.
research at TD Securities, wrote in a client note.
"When the Fed goes live next year they are almost certainly
expected to revert back to setting the price, and having the
market determine the quantity of excess reserves drained," he
wrote. "Otherwise it will work against the purpose of
tightening."
