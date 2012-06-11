NEW YORK, June 11 The Federal Reserve on Monday sold $1.084 billion of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities with maturities ranging from January 2014 through January 2015 with some issues excluded, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $5.315 billion of TIPS were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Operation Twist is set to expire at the end of June.