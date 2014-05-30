* Fed funds market distorted by huge amount of excess
By Jonathan Spicer and Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 30 Don't count on the U.S. Federal
Reserve to go back to a numerical bulls-eye to aim at when it
finally decides to raise interest rates. A target range for the
federal funds rate may well be here to stay, at least for the
foreseeable future.
While the liftoff for rates is likely a year or more away,
Fed officials already have devoted a lot of thought to the
mechanics of how they pull off that move.
It's a delicate issue for the central bank.
The Fed has flooded the financial system with $3.4 trillion,
and $2.6 trillion of that has ended up back at the Fed as excess
bank reserves. With that much money of their own, banks have
little need to borrow from each other in the federal funds
market to meet the Fed's daily reserve requirements.
As a result, the market has lost some relevance and
liquidity, causing a few Fed officials to reconsider the idea of
reverting to a specific federal funds rate target any time soon.
"My view is it would be perfectly appropriate potentially in
the early part of the interest-rate hike period to just move
that range up, and recognize that at least for a while it's
going to be hard to hit a specific number," San Francisco Fed
President John Williams told reporters last week in Dallas.
And even though since December 2008 the target for the
federal funds rate has been a range of between zero and 0.25
percent, rather than a specific figure, most primary dealers who
deal directly with the Fed still expect the Federal Open Market
Committee to raise it back to a single number when the time
comes, according to Reuters polls.
They may be surprised then should the Fed choose not to
abandon the range just yet, as some like Williams have
suggested.
The Fed's first rate increase may well be to a range
of perhaps 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent instead of a jump to say
0.50 percent, according to Williams, who will be a voter on the
FOMC next year when the rate-rise question will be front and
center.
To be sure, some other Fed officials still prefer a single
target for the fed funds rate for clarity and ease to guide the
market. It also makes easier for traders who use the fed funds
rate as a benchmark for other short-term rates and derivatives.
In addition to being the rate banks charge each other for
overnight loans to meet the Fed's reserve requirements, the fed
funds rate is an important reference point used to determine
other borrowing costs, such as the prime rate, which banks
charge their most creditworthy customers.
If a higher rate range is adopted and ends up confusing the
market, it could disrupt overnight lending markets, hurt the
Fed's credibility and harm the economy, analysts said.
"The mechanics of policy tightening is still a tricky issue
for the Fed," said Millan L. Mulraine, deputy head of U.S.
research and strategy at TD Securities in New York.
This quandary on setting rate targets seems part of a
broader policy debate within the Fed whether it should abandon
the fed funds rate altogether.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said this month "the fed
funds rate is not the right tool going forward" given the others
available. That echoes a high-profile paper co-authored by Brian
Sack, the former New York Fed markets chief, that suggested a
new tool known as overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase
agreements should supplant fed funds as the Fed's primary policy
tool.
BUILDING A RATE CHANNEL
Policy-makers appear confident that the Fed could guide
overnight borrowing rates higher at increments the market can
absorb by establishing a channel between the rates set by two
new tools, interest on excess reserves at the top end and
overnight reverse repos as the floor.
They could decide on such an approach during one of the next
few policy-setting meetings, in June, July or September,
analysts said.
Continuing with a target range could have several advantages
for the Fed.
For one, it would allow for more flexibility on where the
bank allows the rate to settle on any day or during any period
between the policy meetings when it sets the target.
Whereas establishing a single-point target would entail the
Fed striving to keep the daily effective rate at or at least
very close to that rate, a range would permit it to offer a
little more accommodation or slow the pace of increase if
conditions warranted.
Since the Fed established the zero to 0.25 percent range
five-and-a-half years ago, the fed funds effective rate,
determined daily by the New York Fed, has settled at the very
top of that range on just two occasions. For the most part it
has moved between 0.09 percent, where it is now, and 0.18
percent, depending on financial conditions.
A range may be easier to control, too, which is important
for the Fed's credibility. As they were cutting rates rapidly in
the financial crisis in late 2008, the fed funds effective rate
settled well away from the target rate on dozens of occasions
and didn't settle once on target from the date of the Lehman
Brothers collapse in mid-September through the end of that year.
Moreover, one byproduct of the Fed's massive stimulus has
been a stifling of daily participation in the fed funds market.
To address that, the Fed's new reverse repo facility is designed
to control cash held by money market funds and mortgage finance
agencies that can't deposit money with the Fed, not just banks.
Recent test results of this facility suggested growing
demand for it, averaging some $200 billion a day.
For now, the Fed is likely to keep its focus on
communicating their take on the economy and by extension when
rates might start rising. A formal decision on how to execute it
may still be many months away.
"You don't want to make any dramatic changes when you are
still feeling your way around. The Fed has been comfortable
using the fed funds rate. They could use it at least
symbolically," TD's Mulraine said.
(Additional reporting by Ann Saphir. Editing by Dan Burns and
John Pickering)