SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 The Federal Reserve's
decision to reopen currency swap lines to the European Central
Bank as part of a campaign to calm markets roiled by Greece's
debt crisis came after a "personal appeal" from the ECB chief to
his Fed counterpart, transcripts from an emergency Fed meeting
May 9, 2010 show.
"Yesterday (ECB chief) Jean-Claude Trichet called me and
made what I would characterize as a personal appeal to reopen
the swaps that we had before," Bernanke told his colleagues at
the unscheduled meeting.
The transcripts, which are released after five years, show
how closely Bernanke worked with Trichet, who shared "highly
confidential" information about the ECB's part in a $1 trillion
"shock and awe" rescue plan launched by EU leaders to combat an
escalating financial crisis in Europe.
They also show the degree to which Bernanke was worried
about a possible political backlash at home, if the Fed's
actions were seen as simply a bailout for foreign nations rather
than a critical part of an international effort to stave off
another financial crisis.
"We can't ignore the politics of this by any means,"
Bernanke told his colleagues at the meeting, adding that he had
already spoken with Adminstration officials who assured him they
would back any Fed action "100 percent" and would work to defend
the Fed against any political attacks.
"Certainly, if we decide to go ahead with this, I will be
talking to some Republicans, because I assume the Administration
will talk to Democrats, and we'll just try to make sure, within
the bounds of keeping this quiet-and, obviously, that's a
potential issue-that we get a broad understanding of what we're
doing," Bernanke said.
Late on May 9, the Fed announced the return of swap lines
without limit with the European Central bank, the Bank of
England and the Swiss National Bank as European authorities
announced a huge aid package to prevent contagion from the Greek
debt crisis.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrew Hay)