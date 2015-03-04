WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, March 4 The Federal Reserve
struggled with the message being sent by its involvement in bank
bailouts in 2009 and worried about its implementation of a
bond-buying program aimed at easing the financial crisis,
according to transcripts released by the U.S. central bank on
Wednesday.
The transcripts from Fed meetings in 2009 reveal intense
discussions on how to prop up the U.S. banking system and
stimulate an economy reeling from the biggest financial shocks
since the Great Depression.
"Until the reinforcements arrive, I don't think we have much
choice but to try to work with other parts of the government to
prevent a financial meltdown," then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
said during an unscheduled Jan. 16, 2009 conference call,
shortly after Bank of America announced massive
fourth-quarter losses.
The Charlotte-based bank's losses, driven by its emergency
takeover of Merrill Lynch, prompted the Fed to step in with
financial support, which ruffled some central bank officials who
expressed concern over the bailout.
"I am curious as to whether we envisioned this as a
possibility," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher asked. "If so
... what reasonable probability did we assign when that merger
was announced that we might have to step up to the plate?"
The 2009 transcripts also reveal the debate inside the Fed
over its historic bond-purchasing program, and some of the
doubts over whether or not it would succeed.
"I think that just crossing the Rubicon will have a
significant announcement effect because it will signal our
willingness to do more if necessary in the future," Bernanke
told the Fed's policy-setting committee that March, as officials
debated a $1.15 trillion increase in the asset purchases.
The S&P 500 index hit its lowest level in 12 years the same
month and unemployment later soared to a 10-percent recessionary
high in October.
Janet Yellen, the current head of the Fed who at the time
was president of the San Francisco Fed, gave a sense of the fear
that had gripped markets, the American public and policymakers:
"The economic and financial news has been grim," she told
colleagues at the March meeting, according to the transcripts.
"Things are now so bad that I actually open the Greenbook
with greater trepidation than my 401(k)," Yellen joked.
The Fed continued to fret over the implementation of its
bond-buying program, also known as quantitative easing, worried
that it risked chasing its tail if the pace of purchases was
altered each month to pursue a particular interest rate level in
mortgage or other markets.
"I mean, talk about potentially having severe
cliff effects," said William Dudley of the New York Fed. "I'm
going to buy more as rates go up? What happens if rates go up
more?"
