* Yellen worried about planning exit strategy too soon
* Bernanke agreed Fed role in bailouts was "uncomfortable"
* Fed debated pace of bond-buying and worried about impact
By Michael Flaherty, Howard Schneider and Jonathan Spicer
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, March 4 The Federal Reserve
struggled with the message being sent by its role in bank
bailouts and worried about the impact of a bond-buying program
aimed at easing the 2007-2009 financial crisis, according to
transcripts released by the U.S. central bank on Wednesday.
The transcripts from Fed meetings in 2009 reveal intense
discussions on how to prop up the U.S. banking system and nurse
an economy reeling from the biggest financial shocks since the
Great Depression.
They also indicate that central bank officials anticipated a
faster economic recovery and were laying out plans on how to
exit the Fed's stimulus program long before they were ready to
make the transition.
In a prescient view of future policy, then-San Francisco Fed
President Janet Yellen expressed concern about proposing an exit
plan too soon.
"I want to emphasize that we have to be very careful not to
signal an early end to policy stimulus," Yellen said at a
policy-setting meeting that June. "The outlook over the next
several years remains disturbing," added Yellen, who took over
as Fed chief in February 2014.
The transcripts, released with a customary five-year lag,
capture what was a tumultuous year for the U.S. economy. With
the collapse of Wall Street firm Lehman Brothers in its
rear-view mirror, Fed and other government officials were
scrambling to avert further meltdowns in the financial system.
The S&P 500 index fell to its lowest level in 12 years in
March 2009 and unemployment soared to a 10-percent recessionary
high that October.
"Until the reinforcements arrive, I don't think we have much
choice but to try to work with other parts of the government to
prevent a financial meltdown," then-Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
said during an unscheduled Jan. 16 conference call, shortly
after Bank of America announced massive fourth-quarter
losses.
The Charlotte-based bank's losses, driven by its emergency
takeover of Merrill Lynch, prompted the Fed to step in with
financial support, which ruffled some central bank officials.
"I am curious as to whether we envisioned this as a
possibility," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher asked during
the Jan. 16 call. "If so ... what reasonable probability did we
assign when that merger was announced that we might have to step
up to the plate?"
When another Fed official raised a similar concern, Bernanke
agreed that the Fed's role in the rescue of Wall Street banks
was "uncomfortable," but said it was better than other options
and that the U.S. Treasury was taking the bulk of the fiscal
risk.
STIMULUS DEBATE
"I think that just crossing the Rubicon will have a
significant announcement effect because it will signal our
willingness to do more if necessary in the future," Bernanke
told the Fed's policy-setting committee that March, as officials
debated a $1.15 trillion increase in the asset purchases.
Greater confidence in the financial system returned after
the May 2009 release of the so-called stress tests on banks. The
Fed pushed ahead with its bond-buying program, though the path
forward was unclear at the time, the transcripts showed.
According to transcripts of the June policy meeting, staff
made two presentations on an "exit strategy" from the
unconventional monetary policy accommodation, with Bernanke
telling colleagues: "I promised we would focus today a good bit
on our exit strategy, that is, on how we're going to unwind the
policies that we have put in place."
But it would take the Fed five years before it began
implementing the plan. It ended three rounds of bond-buying last
October, after adding more than $3 trillion to its balance
sheet.
New York Fed official William Dudley said at the June
meeting that he was worried the Fed risked chasing its tail with
bond-buying if the pace of purchases was altered each month to
pursue a particular interest rate level in mortgage or other
markets.
"I mean, talk about potentially having severe cliff
effects," Dudley said. "I'm going to buy more as rates go up?
What happens if rates go up more?"
The outlines of a debate that continues to rage today
already existed at that June meeting, the transcripts show, with
Fed staff immediately pointing to an interest rate the Fed pays
on excess bank reserves (IOER) as a key tool to eventually help
tighten policy.
And Yellen pointed out that while the perception that the
Fed was printing money with abandon was "misguided," the central
bank needed to say it would not tolerate high inflation to avoid
risking damage to its credibility.
In one of the transcripts, Yellen joked that "things are now
so bad that I actually open the Greenbook with greater
trepidation than my 401(k)."
