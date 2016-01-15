WASHINGTON Jan 15 U.S. Federal Reserve
officials shared broad doubts about the benefits of the second
quantitative easing stimulus program in 2010 and worried they'd
be seen as deliberately devaluing the dollar to boost exports,
according to newly released transcripts from Fed meetings.
"I find it disconcerting that ... something like two-thirds
of the improvement in the growth outlook seems to be
attributable to the net export effect of the reduced value of
the dollar," Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey
Lacker said in reference to the central bank's new $600 billion
asset purchase program at a November 2010 policy meeting.
The transcripts were released on Friday.
"Given the climate of international discourse regarding
currency valuations ... my sense is that it wouldn't be helpful
for us to be seen as stimulating economic growth primarily
through currency depreciation."
The central bank's stimulus programs had touched off
international allegations of a "currency war" meant to gain a
trade advantage, something Fed officials denied even as their
internal discussions showed they were closely attuned to the
benefits of a weaker dollar for the U.S. economy.
"Even those who do believe that there are real benefits in
terms of net exports from weakening the foreign exchange value
of the dollar are hesitant and rightly so to say those words in
public venues. They don't consider that to be politically
correct," said Kevin Warsh, a Fed board member at the time of
the two-day meeting.
The discussion showed a central bank at odds over how to
respond to an economy in danger of stalling in the aftermath of
the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession. Officials not only
sparred over policy, but worried they would be viewed either as
"failures" if their language about the U.S. economy was too
blunt, or "clueless" if it was too anodyne.
Unemployment at the time was close to 10 percent.
More fundamentally, there was a deep divide among members
who felt the Fed would ruin its credibility and stoke economic
instability by continuing to expand its balance sheet, and those
who felt $600 billion was far short of what was needed to help
the economy.
Janet Yellen, who was Fed vice chair at the time, gave a
blunt summary of where things stood.
"The outlook for employment and inflation are dismal. We
will miss both objectives by a country mile for years to come,"
she said at the meeting.
Ben Bernanke, who was the Fed's chairman at the time, led
the case for the stimulus program that was eventually approved,
saying it cut a middle ground between the more ambitious
programs advocated by some, and doing nothing.
"There is no safe thing to do ... I'd like to frame our
decision today as a very conservative, middle-road approach,
namely, we recognize that doing nothing carries serious risks of
further disinflation and of a failure of the recovery to meet
escape velocity," Bernanke said to critics of the proposed
program.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Lindsay Dunsmuir, David Chance
and David Lawder in Washington, and Ann Saphir in San Francisco;
Editing by Paul Simao)