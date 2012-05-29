BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate's shares to resume trade on June 9
* Says its shares to resume trade on June 9 after replying to exchange's queries on acquisition plan
NEW YORK May 29 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold $8.64 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from July 2014 through May 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.
A total of $51.02 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
BRASILIA, June 8 A Brazilian presidential decree raising fines on banks and other companies involved in illicit acts aims to empower the country's central bank and the securities industry watchdog to boost transparency, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday.