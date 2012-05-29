NEW YORK May 29 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday sold $8.64 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from July 2014 through May 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $51.02 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.