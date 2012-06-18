NEW YORK, June 18 The Federal Reserve on Monday sold $8.592 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from May 2013 through November 2013, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $72.155 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. The program is scheduled to expire at the end of June.