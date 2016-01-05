WASHINGTON Jan 5 A large share of Wall Street
securities dealers believe that the growing presence of
high-frequency trading firms has made it more difficult to
operate in the market for U.S. government debt, according to a
Federal Reserve survey published on Tuesday.
High-frequency trading is an automated strategy that can
move billions of dollars worth of trades among different markets
in a fraction of a second.
A net share of more than two-fifths of dealers that match
clients with U.S. Treasury securities think the rise in
high-frequency trading has led to wider bid-ask spreads and
smaller quote sizes over the last five years, the Fed said in
its quarterly survey of senior credit officers.
The 21 institutions participating in the survey account for
almost all dealer financing of dollar-denominated securities to
nondealers, the Fed said.
How easily investors and traders can buy and sell Treasuries
has become a concern in the wake of the Oct. 15, 2014 "flash"
rally, when Treasuries registered wild price swings in just a
12-minute period.
The Fed said more than two-fifths of dealers also said their
ability to manage positions in the dealer-to-customer market has
diminished due to the rising presence of high-frequency trading
firms.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)