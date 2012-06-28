NEW YORK, June 28 The Federal Reserve on Thursday sold $8.625 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from November 2014 through June 2015, the New York Fed said on its website.

A total of $52.962 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" - a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.