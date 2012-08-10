BRIEF-CITIC Securities' net profit at 522.5 mln yuan in May
* Says net profit at 522.5 million yuan ($76.89 million) in May
NEW YORK Aug 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday sold $7.796 billion of Treasuries with maturities ranging from July 2013 through January 2014, the New York Fed said on its Web site.
A total of $45.505 billion of Treasuries were submitted in the sale, the New York Fed said.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
June 6 China Everbright Bank Co Ltd * Says board approves to set up branch in Sydney, Australia Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rPipFf Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)