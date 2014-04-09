NEW YORK, April 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday bought $1.081 billion of Treasuries maturing November 2039 through February 2043 as part of its latest economic stimulus program, the U.S. Federal Reserve said on its website.

Dealers submitted $5.416 billion of Treasuries for the purchase, the New York Fed said.

For full details (Reporting By Chris Reese)