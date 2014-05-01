NEW YORK May 1 The Federal Reserve on Thursday bought $970 million of Treasuries maturing November 2039 through August 2043 as part of its stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website.

Dealers submitted a total of $4.556 billion of Treasuries for the purchase, the New York Fed said.

(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)