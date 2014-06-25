DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
NEW YORK, June 25 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday bought $2.513 billion of Treasuries maturing November 2022 through February 2024 as part of its economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website. Dealers submitted a total of $8.169 billion of Treasuries for the purchase. For full details see: here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO, April 25 The Canadian dollar fell 0.4 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said his agency will impose new anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports.