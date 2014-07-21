NEW YORK, July 21 The Federal Reserve on Monday bought $1.067 billion of Treasuries maturing August 2039 through November 2043 as part of its economic stimulus program, the New York Fed said on its website. Dealers submitted a total of $4.759 billion of Treasuries for the purchase. For full details see: here (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)